Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $73.11

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $41.94 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

