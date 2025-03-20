Analysts Set BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) PT at $32.00

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBBB

Institutional Trading of BBB Foods

BBB Foods Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,330,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 878,003 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,853,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 170,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $48,544,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBB stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.