Analysts Set BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) PT at $32.00

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TBBB stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.
