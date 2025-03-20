Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:AEM FY2028 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.71.

AEM opened at C$151.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$73.43 and a 1 year high of C$153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total value of C$1,483,200.00. Insiders sold 80,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,772 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

