Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Posts Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,032. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,603.73. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amprius Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

