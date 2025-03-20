American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $213.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.79.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

