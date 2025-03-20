American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

AHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

