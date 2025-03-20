American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

