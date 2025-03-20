Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 2nd

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
ATUSF stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
