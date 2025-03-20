Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 2nd

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

