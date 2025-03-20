Allegro MicroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 313% compared to the average daily volume of 2,667 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
ALGM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,677. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.26.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
