Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$82.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.31.

TSE ATD traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.07. 828,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$65.95 and a 12-month high of C$85.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

