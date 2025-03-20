Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 27,535 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 27,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $465,066.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,991,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,310,100.13. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

