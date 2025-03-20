Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alexander’s Trading Up 1.4 %

ALX traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.50.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

