Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

