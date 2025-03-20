Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Alarum Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Alarum Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ALAR stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 239,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,789. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
About Alarum Technologies
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
