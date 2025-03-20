Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,123,000 after buying an additional 197,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,670 shares of company stock valued at $294,812,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

