Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director John Mutch Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

