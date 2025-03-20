Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.03 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.30 ($0.55), with a volume of 3177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.06 ($0.55).

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Featured Articles

