Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,721 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $9,107,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 177,997 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $10.83 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

