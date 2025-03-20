Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 268.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 168,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,533,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,176,000 after buying an additional 82,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.88.

Shares of HUBB opened at $342.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $330.32 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

