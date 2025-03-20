Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,606 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,960,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,450,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,863,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,693,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

