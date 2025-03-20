Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,170,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 417,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

