Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $330.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.72.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

