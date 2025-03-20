Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,422 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 51,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10,004.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 75,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 74,436 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 50,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

