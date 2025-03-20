Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Insider Amar Murugan Sells 3,913 Shares of Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) insider Amar Murugan sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $10,721.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,148.38. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLRN stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLRN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

