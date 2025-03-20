Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Insider Amar Murugan Sells 3,913 Shares of Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) insider Amar Murugan sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $10,721.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,148.38. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Acelyrin Price Performance
SLRN stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SLRN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Acelyrin
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- March Madness: Flutter Stock Is a Solid Bet on Sustained Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.