Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Accolade worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 1,144.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.03 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair cut Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Accolade stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $573.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

