Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY26 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

