9F (NASDAQ:JFU) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head to Head Contrast

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of 9F shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 3 2 0 2.40 9F 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Runway Growth Finance and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 27.05% 12.91% 6.33% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and 9F”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $53.67 million 7.48 $44.34 million $1.04 10.34 9F $295.14 million 0.06 -$19.75 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 9F.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats 9F on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About 9F

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.