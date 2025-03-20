839 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after acquiring an additional 341,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $369.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.33 and its 200 day moving average is $391.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

