6,837 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Price Performance
Shares of ZS opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.80 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.11 and a 200 day moving average of $191.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
