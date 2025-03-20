6,256 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in PTC by 542.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PTC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $161.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.46. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

