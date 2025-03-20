57,143 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.10% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Crocs by 6,686.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Crocs by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

