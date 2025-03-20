519,019 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Maestria Partners LLC

Maestria Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,818,000. Brookfield comprises about 11.8% of Maestria Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after acquiring an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,790 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,527,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

