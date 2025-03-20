4,728,100 Shares in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,728,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 3.18% of Innovid at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovid by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Innovid by 590.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovid by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovid Stock Performance
Shares of Innovid stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Innovid
Innovid Profile
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovid
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.