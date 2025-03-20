4,728,100 Shares in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,728,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 3.18% of Innovid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovid by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Innovid by 590.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovid by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTV shares. JMP Securities downgraded Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Innovid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Innovid Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

