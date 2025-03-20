44,687 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

