429 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 568,276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,048 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 374,559 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 449,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 343,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

