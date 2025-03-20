4,270 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

