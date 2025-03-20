37,844 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 828,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 142,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

