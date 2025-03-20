31,251 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,050 shares of company stock valued at $77,839,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

