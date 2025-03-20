2,780 Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $71.36 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

