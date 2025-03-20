2,126 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Capri by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

