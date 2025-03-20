1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 8,132 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 8,132 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $24,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,353. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

DIBS stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $65,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 440,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 199,951 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 707,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

