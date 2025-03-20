1,706 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $4,774,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

