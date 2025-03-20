1,680 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 239,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

