164,140 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Bought by Maestria Partners LLC

Maestria Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,000. Procore Technologies comprises approximately 4.9% of Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maestria Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,181.02. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. This represents a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $5,442,199. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.