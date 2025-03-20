1,500 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

