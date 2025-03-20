1,366 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

