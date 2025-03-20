1,300,000 Shares in Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000.

Translational Development Acquisition Price Performance

TDACU stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Translational Development Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Translational Development Acquisition Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

