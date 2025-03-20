1,172 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TRV stock opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

