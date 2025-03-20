10,447 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,388,000 after purchasing an additional 284,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYV

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.