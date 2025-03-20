100,451 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. KT accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KT. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in KT by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of KT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in KT by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,247,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 852,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,749,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KT stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
